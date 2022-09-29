Kikau and Koroisau in Team of the Year

[Photo: Penrith Panthers]

Fiji Bati stars Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau have been named in the NRL 2022 Dally M Team of the Year.

Koroisau was selected as the game’s best hooker while Kikau was named Second Rower of the Year.

The duo joined Panthers captain Isaah Yeo in the Team of the Year.

Yeo was also named Dally M Captain of the Year after leading his side to a third-consecutive NRL Grand Final.

Other players in the team are James Tedesco, Alex Johnston, Joseph Manu, Valentine Holmes, Cameron Munster, Nicho Hynes, Payne Haas Joseph Tapine and Jeremiah Nanai.

The Panthers host the Eels on Sunday in the NRL Grand Final at 8:30pm.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes capped off an impressive season by taking home the Dally M Medal for being the best player of 2022.