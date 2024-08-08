Khalsa College ready to topple Dawasamu

The Khalsa College Under-18 side is ready to make a statement in their Raluve Competition quarter-final against Dawasamu tomorrow.

Team captain, Luisa Likusiga confidently asserts that they have been waiting to meet the defending champions of the competition.

Likusiga emphasizes that they have been preparing well and are determined to make it to the final two.

“We are now ready and we cannot wait for tomorrow to challenge Dawasamu and it will be a good game.”

Likusiga also shared that their preparations wasn’t easy and was full of challenges.

However, she reiterates that this factor has been pushing them to reach the highest level of the comepetition.

Khalsa College will face Dawasamu at 1pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.