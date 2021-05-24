Home

Rugby

Key appointments for Drua

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 11:12 am
Shane Hussein [Image: Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, has announced several key appointments to its ‘off-field’ management team ahead of the 2022 season.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn confirmed the appointment of former award-winning journalist and communications professional Shane Hussein as Drua’s Head of Commercial & Marketing.

Thorburn says Hussein is a seasoned communications professional, having worked extensively in the Fiji media scene and, for the last ten years, at Fiji Airways and he’ll start with the Drua in early January and has agreed to base himself at Lake Ainsworth with the team for the first six months.

This means Hussein can bring the story of the Drua’s Super Rugby journey to fans in Fiji and around the world.

Two Australian based consultants, Sally Christiansen and Jason Hill are the other recent appointments for the Drua.

Christiansen, who has been appointed as a Commercial and Marketing advisor, is responsible for brand development Jason Hill joins the Fijian Drua as Venues and Events Consultant.

The Drua will begin its Super Rugby journey against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on February 19.

 

