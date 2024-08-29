Karawalevu sails with Drua

[Photo: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced the official signing of Flying Fijians fullback Vuate Karawalevu.

Karawalevu will be on a full-time contract.

He made his debut for the national side in the Pacific Nations Cup game against Samoa last week.

He expressed his excitement and gratitude, stating that he feels incredibly excited and blessed to join the club, adding that it’s an honor to play for his home team.

“I can’t wait to give it my all on the field. I’m ready for this new chapter and grateful for the opportunity to represent where I come from.”

The 23-year-old played at fullback and scored a try, and made other significant contributions in Fiji’s 42-16 win against their Pacific rivals.

He also featured in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific for the Waratahs in 2024.

Karawalevu has also represented Fiji in Rugby League, playing for the Fiji Bati at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The former Marist Brothers High School student has also played for the Kaiviti Silktails, North Sydney Bears and has been part of the Sydney Roosters set-up in the NRL.