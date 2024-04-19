Kadavu ready to face Cakaudrove in the Vanua quarterfinal

The Kadavu Rugby Union U20 is anticipating a tough game against the Cakaudrove side in the Vodafone Vanua Challenge quarterfinals tomorrow.

While speaking to FBC Sports Head Coach Aminiasi Naivanawalu, says there is already a game plan for the boys, and they have come prepared for it.

He says that Kadavu has only one mission, and that is to defeat the current Vanua U20 Champion from the Vanua o Lalagavesi tomorrow.

“For us, our main aim is to defeat the Cakaudrove side. I know they are the current champion, and they have also come prepared for this game, which is to defend their title. But that will all depend on tomorrow on the ground, but one thing is for sure: our team is here to win.”

Naivanawalu also acknowledges the support shown from the Vanua and supporters during the short period of their return to the competition, saying that it has not been an easy journey but that they are optimistic for what lies ahead.

Captain Joape Ravula says tomorrow will be a big day for them, and they look forward to the support from all the Kadavu fans.

Cakaudrove hosts Kadavu at Subrail Park in Labasa tomorrow at 1pm, and the senior game between Bua and Serua kicks off at 3pm.

In other Vanua Challenge quarterfinals tomorrow at 3pm, Malolo takes on Tavua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Ovalau hosts Ra at Nasau Park in Levuka and Vatukoula meets Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua.

In the Skipper Cup, Nadi hosts Nadroga at Prince Charles Park today at 4pm while at 3pm tomorrow, Suva hosts Naitasiri at Bidesi Park, Yasawa and Macuata clash at Churchill Park, Tailevu battles Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Ba at Thompson Park.