Kadavu aims to change their image during Vanua Trophy final

The Kadavu Men’s rugby team will be playing for more than just silverware this weekend when they take on Navosa in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy final.

Prop Samuela Nagatalevu says the team is determined to change the perception of Kadavu, a province often associated with negative headlines, particularly due to its links to large-scale marijuana cultivation.

In March alone, over 4.9 tons of marijuana were seized nationwide, and over 3.5 tons came from Kadavu alone.

For Nagatalevu and his teammates, the final is an opportunity to carve out a new legacy—one built on pride, resilience, and sporting excellence.

“Yes, it’s true that Kadavu has always been known for a lot of negative things in the past where we’re usually looked down on, but we want to change that and carve out a new future for Kadavu, and we want to do that through rugby.”

After years of being looked down upon because of these challenges, Kadavu’s players want to inspire the community, especially the youth, to move away from drug-related activities and focus on positive opportunities like sports.

Meanwhile, Kadavu will face Navosa at 3 pm on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Two.

