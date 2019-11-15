Junior Escort Shield begins this week

The Suva Rugby Union will be introducing a new development platform with its Junior Escort Shield competition.

The tournament will be officially launched on November 14th with competition proper to begin from November 21st.

Union Chair Aseri Rokoura says this is part of Suva’s campaign to build more depth in the club competition starting from grassroots level rugby.

“Suva is trying to give a platform where there will be more depth for the clubs beginning from junior levels. As you see with the ministry of education that is much more focused on academic now. We respect that but at the same time we want to see where we can tap the talents of our young players.”

The Suva Rugby Union Junior Escort Shield competition will begin next week with six teams each competing in the Under-14 and Under-19 grade.