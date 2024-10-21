Japan clubs after Radradra

Flying Fijians star Semi Radradra

Flying Fijians star, Semi Radradra, could be set to leave French Top 14 club, Lyon, mid-season with rumours suggesting he’s set to join a Japanese franchise.

The Somosomo villager from Taveuni is under contract with Lyon until June 2025 but according to French reports he has multiple offers from Top League clubs in Japan and is likely to take one of them.

Despite being a 32 year old, the move would be one of the most lucrative of his career.

Meanwhile, Lyon has also shown interest in Fijian Drua’s Iosefo Masi as a potential replace Radradra.

Another Fijian, Timoci Tavatavanawai, is another target for Lyon.