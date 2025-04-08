Jackson urges trio to enjoy final run

Selestino Ravutaumada, Caleb Muntz and Iosefo Masi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has praised the efforts of Caleb Muntz, Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada as they look to finish the Super Rugby season strongly before departing for France.

Jackson says Masi has regained full fitness following his injury, noting that he was not at his best when he initially returned to the field.

He acknowledges Masi’s determination to end the season on a high, which has seen him pushing a bit too hard at times, even forcing a few passes, but adds that the midfielder has been honest and accountable about those errors.

Jackson believes this stems from Masi’s genuine desire to contribute to the team’s success.

“I think someone like Masi has given so much to the club and his performances as has Stino and Caleb so we just want them to go out and enjoy what they have given to the club in the last few years.”

The coaching staff and team have encouraged the trio to enjoy their final matches with the Fijian Drua and to give their best both now and in the next chapter of their careers.

Masi, Ravutaumada and Muntz are among the players set to head north as they continue their professional journeys with European clubs.

Meanwhile, Drua meets Highlanders this Saturday at 7.05pm in Forsyth Barr Stadium.

