Improving Rebels pile more misery on struggling Waratahs

The Rebels totally outclassed a below-par Waratahs outfit 33-14 in Friday’s Super Rugby AU clash in Melbourne.

While the ‘Tahs were able to finish with a flourish and score two late tries to make the scoreline look a bit more respectable, in reality they were thoroughly outplayed, with the Rebels racking up 33 unanswered points before taking their foot off the gas in the final five minutes.

The result means the improving Rebels have now won two in a row after losing their first two, while the Waratahs crash to their fourth straight defeat of the season.

The Waratahs broke the line early through none other than prop Harry Johnson-Holmes, who collected a quick pop pass and went barging into Rebels territory before an intercept pass a couple of phases later saw the hosts clear the danger.

Not long after, the Rebels found themselves on the attack on the end of the field, where Matt Toomua was happy to take the points on offer following a Waratahs infringement.

A great steal at the breakdown from Richard Hardwick put the Rebels on the attack again, and this time they set up the line-out before their rolling maul drove it all the way to the line, though the referee wasn’t able to determine the ball had been grounded.