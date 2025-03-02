Ikanivere agrees to controversial calls made by referee

Fijian Drua players feel dejected as Waratahs celebrate their win while the referee looks on in the Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere has expressed disappointment in some of the calls made by the referee during their clash against the Waratahs on Friday night.

The match was officiated by Angus Maybe, where the Drua fell for the third time this season.

Maybe made a few controversial calls during the match, particularly where Ikanivere was held in a headlock during a scrum just outside their tryline in the second half.

Ikanivere says there is nothing much they can do after the referee has made the call, but they can only come back better and stronger for their next game.

“Well I think so, but that’s out of my control, I did my job, I approached him and questioned him but at the end of the day, they’re the boss and whatever they say goes. So we just have to make sure everything is sure shot for us. If the ref doesn’t want to go our way, we can’t control that but we’ll be better and come out stronger next week.”

Ikanivere says he and his side holds the utmost respect for the referees, but certain calls can change the whole dynamics of the game.

The Drua will be running out against the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday weekend at 3.35pm.

