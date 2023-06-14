I felt like a kid after Valetini penalty: Byrne

The winning penalty kick by Kemu Valetini for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Crusaders in Lautoka will be cherished by coach Mick Byrne.

There’re some highlights for the Drua in the Shop N Save Super Pacific this year but the moment after that penalty sailed through between the sticks on March 11 at Churchill Park is something Byrne will never forget.

Byrne says he felt like a kid that day.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been excited in my life and it goes back to when I was a kid at Christmas time getting my presents but I the big thing for me was after that game was walking around in Nasoso and around Nadi, seeing the joy that was in the people and I never thought I’d use that word in professional sport, contact sport but it was a very joyous feeling around the place.”

The Drua coach adds the great thing for them next year is they’ll have some continuity and know what they can achieve.