Historic victory for Tailevu North College U18 in Northern Playoff

The Tailevu North College Under-18 team made history this afternoon by defeating All Saints Secondary School 22-5 in the Northern Playoff held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

This victory marks the first time Tailevu North has reached the Vodafone National Quarters.

The teams were tied 5-5 at halftime, but Tailevu North came out stronger in the second half, ultimately securing the win.

The team will now focus on recovery and preparation for the national quarterfinals, which will be held in Suva in two weeks.

In another U-18 match, Marist defeated Bua Central College 20-7, earning their spot in the national quarterfinals.