Highlanders sink ill-disciplined Blues

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 9:17 am
[Source: Rugby365]

Fiji born Jona Nareki scored a try helping the Highlanders defeat an ill-disciplined Blues outfit 35-29 in their Super Rugby clash last night.

The Blues were left with 14 men on the field after Alex Hodgman was red carded for foul play.

The Highlanders had heroes everywhere with Kazuki Himeno, Josh Ioane, Ngantungane Punivai and Michael Collins crossing over the try-line.

Jonathan Ruru, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala and Hoskins Sotutu crossed over for the Blues.

