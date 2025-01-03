Groundwork laid says FRU chair

Fiji Rugby Union chair John Sanday says the challenges of the past year have laid the groundwork for what promises to be an exciting and transformative year ahead.

Sanday stresses the importance of building and strengthening the foundation of Fiji Rugby in 2025, describing it as a year for embracing opportunities, improving systems and inspiring players and supporters alike.

He expresses his sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the growth and development of Fiji Rugby.

“2024 was a year of challenges, and while it wasn’t our very best, we have come through well. Together, we navigated hurdles, celebrated victories, and learned from our experiences. This journey has laid the groundwork for what promises to be an exciting and transformative year ahead.”

Sanday’s gratitude extends to the players, coaches, managers and administrators whose dedication drives the success of the sport.

He acknowledges parents, including single parents, for their unwavering support and sacrifices.

Sanday urges Fijians to celebrate the New Year with responsibility, respect and rejuvenation and looks forward to a great year ahead with the FRU.