Government adjusts Fiji 7s players’ bonus payment process

The government has made changes to how Fiji 7s players will receive their Olympic silver medalist bonuses.

While the original plan was for the Ministry of Finance to transfer the money directly to the players, the funds will now go through the Fiji Rugby Union.

Despite the adjustment, each player will still receive the promised $20,000.

“We were initially going to get the list from the FRU and pay the players directly from the Ministry of Finance. But now, we’ve decided that the entire amount will go to Fiji Rugby Union, who will then transfer the payments to each player’s account.”

Saukuru emphasizes that the switch in payment method won’t affect the players’ bonuses.

The transfer was made yesterday to FRU and each player were to receive their payout yesterday.