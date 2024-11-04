Getting the skills right was the trick for Suva youngsters

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Suva U13 and U14 boys’ rugby teams brought home the Vodafone Kaji Rugby Championship titles last week, showing their home crowd what dedication and skill can achieve.

In the U13 final, Suva outplayed Ovalau with a 15-0 win, while the U14 team held strong against Ra, securing a 14-0 victory.

Team Manager Kavaia Takali highlighted that skill development made all the difference.

“We had only one week of preparation and it was tough to bring the boys together in just 5 days. They played as a team in their first pool match and tried to gel together. Never mind we had only 5 days not months together, it’s a matter of doing the skills right, and we are training to upskill them as they grow up to better their rugby careers.”

He also acknowledged the hard work of all districts in the Kaji competition, which he believes is where Fiji’s rugby future begins.