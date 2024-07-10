Georgia next for Fiji U20

[Source: World Rugby]

The national side will play Georgia at 2:30am on Monday in the World Rugby under 20 Championship 9th place semi-final.

This is after the Baby Flying Fijians lost 52-12 to Argentina in its final pool match in South Africa today.

If Fiji wins on Monday then they’ll progress to the 9th place playoff.

Sports World Fiji U20 captain Nalani May says they’ll need to play the Fijian way.

“I think just open play, a lot of Fijian flair in there so that’s one positive we’ll take into the next game.”

France, England and New Zealand all booked their place in the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-finals on Tuesday while Ireland will join them after their match against Australia was cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Cape Town.