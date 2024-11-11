Gatland’s position under scrutiny after loss to Flying Fijians

Wales head coach Warren Gatland [Source: The Irish News]

After going down to the Flying Fijians this morning in Cardiff, Wales head coach Warren Gatland indicated he hoped for ecstasy rather than agony this weekend but that was not to be the case and his position will come under scrutiny.

Welsh rugby is in crisis on and off the field and that is demonstrated by the record of the men’s national side.

Wales lost 24-19 to Fiji to record its 10th successive loss.



It’s been 400 days since Gatland’s side last won a Test when they defeated Georgia in a World Cup pool match in France in October last year.

Nine international defeats have followed including a World Cup quarter-final exit against Argentina, a Six Nations Wooden Spoon and summer losses against South Africa and Australia.

For Fiji, it represented a second international win in 15 games against Wales to follow up the World Cup victory in 2007.