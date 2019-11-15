FRU to respond to Bristol complaint regarding Radradra

The Fiji Rugby Union has received a letter from English club Bristol regarding the treatment of their star player Semi Radradra.

This was during the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia last month.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says they’ve acknowledged the letter and are awaiting the medical reports before they respond accordingly to Bristol.

Bristol made a formal complaint to FRU after their best center suffered a leg injury and its rugby director Pat Lam earlier said the situation could have been avoided if Fiji had taken Radradra off and not kept him on for the entire 80 minutes.

Lam revealed that Radradra subsequently suffered “a serious bleed” in his leg.

However, O’Connor says the national reps were insured and he’s thankful that Radradra is back playing.

“When players are released to play for Fiji we cover them with insurance, insurance that’s provided by World Rugby for loss of income and wages and travel insurance which cover our medical treatment, we’ve assured Bristol that if there were such things our insurance will be able to cap.”

Radradra missed the opening two Heineken Champions Cup games against Clermont and Connacht due to his injury.