France vs Scotland Six Nations clash in doubt

Scotland’s Six Nations match in Paris on Sunday has been thrown into further doubt after five more France players tested positive for coronavirus.

Captain Charles Ollivon will miss the game after contracting the virus, along with the nine other France players who have tested positive so far.

France is at the top of the Six Nations table after winning their opening games against Italy and Ireland.

Six Nations organizers are expected to make a decision on the match tomorrow.

[Source: Rugbypass]