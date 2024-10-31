France rugby bans alcohol from team gatherings

The French Rugby Federation has banned players from drinking alcohol during national team gatherings to help improve off-field discipline.

In July, France full-back Melvyn Jaminet was suspended for 34 weeks and fined over $FJD50, 000 by the FFR after he posted a racist video on social media during the summer tour of Argentina.

His team-mates Hugo Auradou, and Oscar Jegou, both 21, were also charged with the aggravated rape of a 39-year-old woman during the same tour, which both deny.

One of the other 20 steps announced by the FFR is a proposal to introduce drug and alcohol testing, with no overnight visitors allowed in players’ rooms.

France head coach Fabien Galthie said the players backed the new measures.

The French will play Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in their end of the year Tests.