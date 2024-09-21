Forward blow, Butler ruled out

[Source: NRL]

The Knights bounced back in a big way last week with a strong win over the Titans and head up to the home of the Cowboys full of confidence to bring down another Queensland competitor.

Facing their third Queensland opponent in three weeks, the Knights lost late to the Broncos, but produced a dominant 46-10 performance on the Gold Coast last week, with Sheridan Gallagher crossing for a hat-trick in the club’s biggest win in their history.

The Cowboys came unstuck against the Roosters last round, but started well in the first half, even leading their opponents after scoring an early double.

However, momentum changed midway through the half, with North Queensland conceding two tries to be trailing at the break and in the second, the Cowboys could not recover. However, will find heart from their efforts to keep the ladder leaders restricted to just one try in the second half.

With that loss, North Queensland’s chances of making the finals were extinguished due to their for-and-against record, however, while the Knights are currently in the top four, they have the Eels right on their heels and will need a win in this final round to confirm their place.