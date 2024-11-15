Former Warrior to make debut

Saimoni Uluinakauvadra

The Flying Fijians have named their squad for the upcoming clash against Spain, with the spotlight on Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, a former Fiji Warrior and current player for Northland Taniwha in New Zealand.

Uluinakauvadra will make his international debut wearing the number 7 jersey, adding fresh energy to the team as he steps into the flanker position.

The starting lineup features Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, and Luke Tagi in the front row.

Mesake Vocevoce and Ratu Leone Rotuisolia take up the lock positions, while Vilive Miramira joins Uluinakauvadra and Albert Tuisue in a formidable back row.

In the halves, Simi Kuruvoli will be orchestrating plays as scrum-half, with Caleb Muntz at fly-half directing Fiji’s attack.

In the backline, Ponipate Loganimasi and Jiuta Wainiqolo line up on the wings.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu will marshal the midfield alongside Sireli Maqala, creating a strong center pairing.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula rounds out the starting XV at fullback.

Coming off the bench are Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, and Jone Koroiduadua in the front row replacements.

Temo Mayanavanua is set to provide depth in the locks, with Elia Canakaivata as a versatile option in the back row.

Scrum-half Peni Matawalu, along with Vilimoni Botitu and Inia Tabuavou are the backline replacements.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Spain at 2 am this Sunday and it will air live on FBC Sports.