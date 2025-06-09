Forces embraces Sukuna Bowl theme promoting unity and awareness

[File Photo]

As anticipation builds for this year’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl, the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Force are taking their campaign beyond the field, using the annual event to promote community unity and raise awareness on critical social issues.

Police Rugby Team Manager and Director of Operations, SSP Wate Vocevoce, says this year’s theme, “United for Victory, Stronger Together against Drugs and HIV”, carries a powerful message that extends far beyond the rugby rivalry with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

“It’s not only the competition between the two security forces, it’s also an opportunity to engage the communities to come together, especially in the war against drugs and also in assisting the police in terms of policies and taking ownership of our communities.”

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasised the importance of partnerships and public awareness as the Police continue to address the growing challenges of drug abuse and HIV cases across Fiji.

“The police need the community as we fight against drugs and also the increase of HIV. We are so fortunate to be in partnership with BLK to help spread the theme and remind everyone about the deadly impact of drugs and HIV, issues that are affecting the lives of our future leaders.”

The Sukuna Bowl, which celebrates discipline, teamwork, and service, will this year also serve as a platform for national awareness, reinforcing that the fight for victory is not only on the field, but also in safeguarding Fiji’s communities.

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl boxing and cricket starts on Monday. 15 sports will be part of this year’s event.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.