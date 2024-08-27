Flying Fijians to focus on fitness

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says fitness and basic skills will be the main area of focus for the side as they prepare for their next Pacific Nations Cup match against Tonga.

Byrne says his side needs to be at top form over the next few weeks.

He also emphasizes the importance of perfecting their basic rugby skills, which he believes is the most important aspect of their performance.

Article continues after advertisement

The side has a win, after beating Manu Samoa 42-16 in their opening PNC match.



Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne

National coach Byrne adds they can’t be carried away with that result.

“Keep building our game, we also need to add a bit of our fitness, just to keep sticking over and getting ready because we got three big games coming up. But we’re not going to get carried away with it, we’ll put our heads back on, on Monday and do a review of the game and look where we can be better. But we’ll work on our basic skills, core skills this is a chance without having a game at the end of the week to go and work with the team and get some combination working.”

Fiji be travelling to Tonga for their second PNC match at Nuku’alofa next Friday.

You can watch the PNC live on FBC Sports.