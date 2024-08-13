Flying Fijians to assemble on Saturday

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne will only be able to test his player combinations when the team gathers later this week ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup.

This is because, under World Rugby standards, they cannot assemble until a week before the match.

Byrne says their July Test outing has helped them gauge where they are and identify the gaps they still need to fill.

“Players from overseas will be flying in on Friday and our first day at camp will be Saturday of which we will get all our administration work done, medical checks done, our S&C testing done and our kit allocations and then our first training session on Sunday afternoon.”



Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne

He adds that they will focus on capitalizing on missed opportunities from their three previous Tests, and that they are eager for the upcoming PNC.

Meanwhile, Byrne has announced his 30 member extended squad with six debutants included.

They will meet Manu Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium next Friday at 6pm.

You can watch all the Pacific Nations Cup games LIVE on FBC Sports.