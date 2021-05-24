Flying Fijians next for Cirikidaveta

It’s been quite an emotional few days for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta after meeting his dad and visiting his families in Nabaitavo, Naitasiri for the first time.

Speaking to FBC Sports the 24-year-old says the recent events have really pushed and inspired him ahead of the Highlanders match tomorrow.

Cirikidaveta’s Super Rugby Pacific form could get him a spot in the Flying Fijians June Tests squad.

If Viliame Mata and Peceli Yato are unavailable for Tests then Cirikidaveta is highly likely to get the call from Head Coach Vern Cotter.

He says if the opportunity arises he’ll grab it with both hands.

“That’s the big dream for me playing for the Flying Fijians I think that’s my biggest goal to date and I would love to take the opportunity”.



Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

The man they call ‘Big T’ who was born in New Zealand joined the side five months ago and language is still a barrier but he’s starting to master the popular Fijian hymns the team sings.

“Say with lotu and that when we singing I’m getting the song pretty fast so I’m loving that”.

Cirikidaveta will start at number eight tomorrow against the Highlanders at 4:35pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.