Flying Fijians fall short against ruthless England at Twickenham

[Source: Fijian Flair/ Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians fought with heart and courage but England’s power and precision proved too much as the hosts ran out 38–18 winners in an intense match at Twickenham this morning.

Fiji were made to chase the game early after England hooker Luke Cowan Dickie crashed over for the opening try, converted by Fin Smith for a 7–0 lead.

But the Flying Fijians, never ones to back down from a challenge, hit back in style.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Tevita Ikanivere led by example, peeling off a dominant scrum to score down the right flank and bring the visitors to life.

Moments later, halfback Simi Kuruvoli launched a pinpoint box kick that was perfectly chased by fly half Caleb Muntz, who gathered and dived over for Fiji’s second try.

A penalty soon after following an England offside saw Fiji edge ahead 13–7.

However, England wrestled back momentum when winger Selestino Ravutaumada was yellow carded for a dangerous aerial challenge.

Immanuel Feyi Waboso, who was upended in the incident, recovered to score just before halftime, and with Smith’s conversion, England took a narrow 14–13 lead into the break.

The hosts came out firing in the second half, with Ellis Genge bulldozing over and Smith converting to stretch their advantage.

Fiji responded through their captain again, as Ikanivere found space from a perfectly executed lineout move involving Viliame Mata before diving in at the corner untouched.

But discipline began to cost the Flying Fijians.

Josua Tuisova was sent to the sin bin for repeated team infringements and England capitalised through Jamie George’s close range try.

Fiji continued to fight, but luck deserted them when Kuruvoli lost control of the ball while attempting to ground it for a potential try.

From there, England’s class took over with Henry Arundell and Maro Itoje both crossing late to seal the win for the home side.

You can watch the delayed coverage of this match at 8pm tomorrow on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.