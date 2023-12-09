Flying Fijians coach to be appointed by January

FRU Interim Chair Peter Mazey [File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union hopes to announce the new Flying Fijians coach by mid-January to February next year.

FRU Interim Chair Peter Mazey says the recruitment agency, Global Elite Sports has been contracted to undertake a worldwide search for the coach’s position.

“Everybody is responding to them and the shortlisting will be given to us for interviewing. There will be two or three interview panels to get the right person.”

Meanwhile Flying Fijians Assistant Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is currently acting as Head Coach until January next year.