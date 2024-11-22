Flying Fijians build momentum

The Flying Fijians are building momentum ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Ireland at Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne expressed confidence in the team’s progress, highlighting the importance of extended preparation time in strengthening squad combinations.

After a historic victory over Wales in Cardiff a fortnight ago, the team is focused on carrying their form into the showdown with the world’s second-ranked side.

“Last year, leading into the World Cup, we saw the benefits of spending more time together as a team. This week has been no different—we’ve had a fast, sharp session, and the combinations are starting to gel.”

Byrne emphasized how pivotal the win against Wales was for morale, describing it as a mix of “relief and ecstasy.

The Flying Fijians will face Ireland at 3.10 am on Sunday.