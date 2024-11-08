Flying Fijians bolstered by Europe based players

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians are looking strong as they head into their second Autumn Series match against Wales, now bolstered by the arrival of several Europe-based Fijian players.

Some of the players that has joined camp are Sam Matavesi, Viliame Mata, Eroni Mawi and Albert Tuisue.

Their presence brings added experience and skill to the squad, intensifying the team’s preparations as they aim to bounce back from last week’s loss to Scotland.

Young Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, noted the immediate impact of the returning players.

“It’s good that we’ve got the European boys back. So yeah, everyone’s excited. New week.”

Armstrong-Ravula also highlighted the team’s readiness to improve, with focused training sessions addressing their key learnings from the Scotland match.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Wales at 1.40 am on Monday morning at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.