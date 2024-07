[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians defeated Georgia 21-12 in the International Rugby Test match this morning.

Fiji led 13-9 at half time as Viliame Mata and Peniasi Dakuwaqa scored a try each with Vilimoni Botitu’s penalty goal.

Dakuwaqa got his double in the second half while Botitu managed a three-pointer for a 21-12 final scoreline.

Article continues after advertisement

Luka Matkava scored all the points for Georgia with four penalties.