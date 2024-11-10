Flying Fijians backline to boost team

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is confident in the experience and skill of his backline as they prepare to face Wales tomorrow morning.

Byrne notes that the backline players bring a wealth of experience, which he believes will be crucial in executing their game plan against a formidable Welsh side.

He adds that his match-day 23 is a well-balanced and powerful lineup, with each player contributing something unique to strengthen the team.

“It will be great for some of our players to experience playing in that stadium. It’s a whole new energy at the start of the week, so we have put to bed a lot of the things we learned on Saturday. We’re certainly not dismissing what happened, but we have to learn from it.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Byrne says the players are highly motivated, and he’s optimistic they’ll deliver a solid performance on the field as they aim to secure a strong result.

Article continues after advertisement

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians will meet Wales at 1:40 tomorrow morning at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.