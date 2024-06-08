Finals footy a different beast: Tuipulotu

[Source: Patrick Tuipulotu - Rugbypass.com]

The Blues will be looking to up the ante in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tonight.

Blues captain and lock forward Patrick Tuipulotu says the knockout stages bring either the best or the worst out of teams and his side cannot be complacent against an unpredictable Drua outfit.

The All Blacks second-rower adds he is happy that the Blues are in title contention, having finished second behind the Hurricanes at the end of the regular season but will need to step up their game in the playoffs.

“We’re happy that the regular season is over but it’s a whole other beast shifting into finals footy. It’s just another level. Points and whatnot doesn’t matter at this stage now that we’re in.”

The last time the two teams met was in the opening round, with the Blues winning comfortably by 34-10.

The Blues host the Drua at Eden Park at 7.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

In other quarterfinal matches later today, the Hurricanes and Rebels clash at 4:35pm before the Brumbies take on the Highlanders at 9:35pm.