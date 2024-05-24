Fijiana XV gear up for tough outing

[File Photo]

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs are in for a tough outing, starting tonight in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

Captain and number 8 Karalaini Naisewa says despite most of her teammates based locally, they have the advantage of playing for the

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side is in the Super W competition but will be up against teams fielding overseas-based players such as Tonga, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

“It’s a very tough competition too. The three teams are all overseas-based players so it will be tough for us but we are trying to build the local-based girls here to another level.

The Fijiana take on Tonga in their opening match at 7:30 tonight.

This game will be shown live on FBC Sports.