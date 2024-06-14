Fijiana calls on fans support

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Our Fijiana 15’s side is eagerly anticipating a strong turnout of fans tonight as they take on 9th-ranked Japan in their first Test at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Coach Moses Rauluni expressed gratitude for the support the team has received throughout the year and looks forward to seeing supporters and families in the stands.

He says that the team has put in the hard work and will rely on the crowd’s enthusiasm to carry them through.

“Thank you for your support so far through the Drua series but now into the Fijiana series and there was a good support basically in Brisbane for the Oceania and we are hoping all the Fiji fans can come out and support us in numbers and support us at the stadium and next week in Lautoka.”

Rauluni added that the team needs all the support they can get and is excited to put on a good performance tonight.

The Vodafone Fijiana and Japan will clash at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.