Fijiana braces for Wallaroos

The Fijiana 15s know tonight’s Test with Australia is going to be brutal.

Prop Bitila Tawake who is back after getting injured in the Super Rugby Women’s final believes they have to play 80 minutes.

Tawake says the Wallaroos will be tough at home but the Vodafone Fijiana 15s will have to stand their ground.

“It’s a good matchup against the Wallaroos as well because we played them in the Super W competition, some of them, now all of them combined in one team, it’s definitely going to be a very brutal one so a lot of bodies on the line.”



Also returning to the side is Captain Karalaini Naisewa after recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the Oceania Championship in Brisbane.

Liti Lawedrau will make her debut, replacing the injured Merewai Cumu.

Fijiana lost to the Wallaroos 22-5 in May last year.

You can watch the Fijiana and Wallaroos match live and exclusive on FBC Sports at 6:45pm.