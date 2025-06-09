Fijiana 7s bond key to growth under Walker

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The strong sense of unity within the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad continues to be a driving force behind the team’s progress, with head coach Richard Walker placing high value on the connection his players share.

Walker says the group has built a genuine bond, supporting one another regardless of experience, and creating an environment where players hold each other accountable on and off the field.

He often challenges them to bring the same emotion and communication they show during team devotion into their on-field performance.

The coaching team is also helping players develop life skills beyond rugby including travel awareness, personal organization, and basic responsibilities many are being exposed to for the first time.

Walker believes this growth is just as important as their development on the field.

The team continues its preparations with confidence, backed by a strong culture and a growing group of players ready to take the next step in their rugby careers.

HSBC Dubai 7s starts this weekend.

