Fijian Under-20 squad announced for New Zealand Tour

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited (FRFUL) has officially named the 30-member Sports World Fijian Under-20 squad for their upcoming international rugby campaign in New Zealand.

After an intense selection process, the final squad was confirmed following a trial match at Laucala Bay in Suva.

The team, led by Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula, Assistant Coach Saiasi Fuli, and High-Performance Coach Mike Legge, will compete in the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Challenge from late February to early March, followed by the Super Rugby Under-20 Competition from March 15-22.

The squad includes: Rupeni Nuinui, Marika Koroi, John Toe, Raymond Navunikaba, Eroni Sarasau, Alivereti Nagiri, Vaimoe Koroi, Waisake Vakacere, Iliesa Erenavula, Savenaca Driu, Sosi Waqa, Samuela Qabale, Noa Rauluni, Isoa Koroinawai, Sam Chapman, Sireli Nete, Epeli Roseruvakula, Meli Buinimasi, Adam Francis, Sikeli Bari, Iliesa Baravilala, Asi Tuilagi, Anare Tabakaucoro, Asaeli Pacolo, Joji Lutumailagi, Siva Lumelume, Mesake Nalase, Joeli Railala, Emosi Nuku, and Macanawai Mocelutu.

In addition, seven reserve players have been named to provide injury cover and will travel daily from their homes:

Josua Uluibau, Volau Mateyawa, Saimoni Vaisova, Ratu Masau, Ame Sagata, Saki Matalulu, and Noe Ceinaturaga.

The squad will gather for a mini-camp from January 21-23 at Studio 6, Suva, to finalize preparations.

This tour offers the players invaluable international exposure and the opportunity to compete against some of the Pacific’s best teams.