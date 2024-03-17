Fijian Drua Women’s escapes Reds

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s started their Super W title defense on a high as they defeated Reds 32-21 at Ballymore Stadium in Australia this afternoon.

It was an intense first 15 minutes of the game as the Reds consistently applied pressure on the Fijian defense, resulting in frequent turnovers of possession.

Former Fijian Drua player, Noreen Narokete played a pivotal role as the Reds broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, with Tiarna Molloy brushing the Fijian defenders aside.

However, Drua got right back three minutes later to narrow the deficit to 5-7 thanks to Teresia Tinanivalu who sprinted and dove in the right hand side of the try line from a well-executed pass from Merewairita Neivosa.

Our side had multiple chances to take the lead but was denied due to some unforced errors committed.

The side kept pushing and was rewarded when Neivosa ran to the try line for their second, tapping all the Reds defenders away in the 36th minute with an unsuccessful try.

Drua led 10-7 at half time.

Drua came back firing in the second half as Adita Milinia successfully passed the ball to Vani Arei despite Reds defensive efforts to dot the ball on the try line with an unsuccessful conversion in the 42nd minute to lead 15-7.

Our side once again staged a beautiful passing gamek in the 53rd minute with Ana Korovata breaking through the Reds’ defense to score a try, extending our lead to 22-7.

The Reds, who had been persistent in their efforts since the beginning of the second half, finally managed to break the Drua defense, scrumming their way over the try line and narrowing the deficit to 14-22.

However, our team wasted no time in responding. Sulita Waisega quickly got back to business, extending our lead to 27-21 in the 67th minute, ensuring that we maintained control of the match.

Despite the Reds’ relentless pressure, which led to some fumbles and mistakes on our side, the Drua remained composed and focused as Neivosa went for a brace with 2 minutes left on the clock to escape Reds with a 32-21 win.

The Fijian Women’s Drua is set to face Waratahs next in a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka next week.

You can watch both the matches LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.