Fijian Drua tickets now on sale

Tickets for all Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home matches for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific are now on sale.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says fans in Fiji and abroad can get tickets to all seven home matches on the team’s website.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets in-store from Jacks of Fiji outlets can do so from early January.

Evans says Fiji is set to make history by hosting seven Super Rugby Pacific matches in a single season, with five games at Lautoka’s Churchill Park and two games at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

He says despite the increase in Value Added Tax, tickets prices remain at the same price as last season and fans will also no longer have to pay for ticket servicing fees.

The Fijian Drua CEO says the franchise will absorb both this extra costs so that the fans won’t be burdened by an additional amount.

Evans says we have the world’s best fans and the Drua want to do everything they can to get them to the matches.

Additionally, Evans says the Drua are seeking sold-out stadiums because of the effect it has on the team and the players love playing in front of passionate fans.

The Drua will kick-off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24th against the Blues in Auckland.

Their first home match next year will be against the defending champions, the Crusaders at Churchill Park on March 9th.