Fijian Drua reveals new broadcast model for the 2026–2028 season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have announced they will introduce a new broadcast model for the 2026–2028 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

The club says the model will use a hybrid system that includes free-to-air (FTA) television, pay TV, and digital streaming.

This shift is a strategic move toward long-term sustainability and greater independence, while still ensuring fans can enjoy high-quality rugby.

The approach aims to balance accessibility with financial stability.

Free-to-air coverage will remain available nationwide, and low-cost digital streaming will offer fans live matches, on-demand replays, and extended highlights on any device.

“The Drua remains committed to keeping rugby accessible to all, while providing an enhanced viewing experience and a more sustainable financial path forward for the club. By pioneering this hybrid broadcast model, the Drua are showing that innovative, small-market approaches can set new benchmarks globally.”

Digital payments will be easy through M-Paisa, debit cards, or credit cards, with streaming priced at just $2 per match.

By introducing a small fee for digital streaming, the Drua hope to build a stronger revenue base to stay competitive with larger Super Rugby Pacific clubs and continue investing in players and facilities.

Further announcements about digital streaming, FTA, and pay-TV partners will be made in the coming days.

