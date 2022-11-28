Fijian Drua expects tougher season

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is expecting a tougher second season of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign next year.

After their relatively good first season and taste of top rugby, the Drua side is fully aware that other teams will be much more prepared when they clash.

Coach Mick Byrne says with this they will need to up their game in 2023.

“We will be ready for whatever we need to bring next year but we will be in a far better shape than we were last year come in a brand-new team started training day 1, 11 weeks later played our first game.”

Byrne also admits that being based in Australia for the last season was not easy for the players but ever since they have established their home base things have looked positive.

The Drua also announced its 38-member roster for the new season with five new players.

Also, for the first time, they revealed their 12 players in its development squad.

The 12-member squad is made up of Fiji’s finest emerging players from the Deans and Skipper Cup competitions.

The Drua will be playing two preseason games with one expected to be hosted in Fiji.