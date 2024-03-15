Fijian Drua development side expects tough outing

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Fijian Drua development side is expecting a tough outing at the Super Rugby Under-20 competition, which kicks-off this weekend.

Coach Apisai Sailada says some players have been taking light training sessions this week after picking up niggling injuries from their triumphant Oceania Under-20 Rugby Championship campaign last week.

Sailada says the team know they will be up for a bruising encounter in the Super Rugby Under-20, which he adds is a step-up from the Oceania Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

He says opposing teams will play a fast-paced game, which his players will need to be prepared for.

The Fijian Drua Under-20 will take on the Hurricanes in their opening match tomorrow at 2:05pm.

Meanwhile the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua face the Chiefs tomorrow at 6:30pm in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Hamilton.

On Sunday, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side face the Reds in their opening Super W match at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.