Fiji Touch Rugby on a roll

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The Team Fiji men’s touch rugby side thumped hosts Solomon Islands 12-4 in their pool match today.

The national side showed why they are a team to be reckoned with in the Pacific Games playoffs with a dominant display across the field.

Fiji will face defending champions Papua New Guinea in their next match at this hour, while the women’s side will take on the Cook Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

The men’s side will face Niue in their last pool match today at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the national men’s hockey side began their Pacific Games campaign on a winning note, beating Samoa 6-2, while the women’s side also defeated Samoa in their opening pool match 7-1.

The men’s and women’s Va’a teams finished fourth in their respective races in the V6 500-meter finals earlier today.