Fiji Schoolboys make history

The Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 side has made history by defeating the Australia Schoolboys 26-14, marking their first victory over the Aussies in ten encounters.

Fiji took control early in the match, with centre Maleli Nauvasi crossing the try line in the 9th minute after confusion in the Australian defense.

Anare Tabakaucoro converted, giving Fiji an early 7-0 lead. The momentum continued as openside flanker Samuela Tuidraki added a second try in the 16th minute, assisted by Nauvasi, and Tabakaucoro made no mistake with the conversion, extending the lead to 14-0.

Australia hit back in the 28th minute when winger Max Roach scored a try, with Cooper Watters converting to narrow the gap to 14-7.

Fiji’s first half was also marked by two yellow cards, with Nathan Stephens sent off in the 22nd minute and Samuela Tuidraki Jr. following in the 31st minute.



Despite being reduced to 13 men at one point, Fiji went into halftime ahead 14-7.

Fiji opened the second half with another try in the 36th minute through winger Duacake Vulainabuwaha, though the conversion was missed, leaving the score at 19-7.

Australia responded with a try in the 59th minute by Jai Callaghan, converted by Watters to tighten the score at 19-14.

With the match still in the balance, Fiji found a crucial breakthrough in the 70th minute when Meli Waqairadovu scored a decisive try following a turnover by Nauvasi, and Isikeli Bari added the conversion, sealing the 26-14 win for the Fijians.

The two sides will meet again on the 1st of October and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.