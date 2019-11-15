Fiji expected to join Six Nations teams for end of the year competition

The Flying Fijians and Japan are expected to join the Six Nations sides for a one-off eight-team tournament in November and December.

According to The Telegraph, the end of the year internationals are set to be cancelled and replaced by a tournament involving two pools of four, with matches played on November 14th, 21st and 28th.

The final between the two pool winners would then take place, likely at Twickenham, on December 5th.

The Telegraph reports “the most likely option” that the new-look tournament would replace the scheduled matches against southern-hemisphere opposition.