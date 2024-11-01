Fiji AFL Men’s receives jersey ahead of Pacific Cup

Excitement is brewing in the Fiji AFL Men’s side after receiving their official jersey and training wear ahead of the 2024 Pacific Cup in Australia later this month.

The jerseys were handed to the team this morning at Albert Park in Suva by the Fiji AFL committee.

Vice Chair AFL Fiji Saula Tuilevuka says new set of jerseys and training wear will certainly boost the boys ahead of the Pacific Cup, for which they have been training over the past seven weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

With AFL still a minor sport in Fiji, Tuilevuka says they hope to boost the interest for the sport among youths.

“I think means a lot to the boys, as you can see these boys comes from different backgrounds and majority of them come from villages and squatter settlements. And as AFL Fiji, we take that as an opportunity to mould them.”

The side consists of players who have been representing the country since 2017, players who have come up the development pathway and players who have joined the sport for the first time this year.

The Pacific Cup will be held in Brisbane in Australia on November 14th.