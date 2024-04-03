Fiji 7s is still the best : Lima

Despite the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s title drought after 19 tournaments in the World Series, Samoan legend Brian Lima believes Fiji is still the best team.

The man dubbed as ‘The Chiropractor’ made the comments following a scrimmage with Fiji.

Lima, who was recently inducted with Waisale Serevi into the Pasifika Hall of Fame, says he wanted his new players to have a feel of what it’s like to play with the World’s best before they make their debut on Friday.

The Samoan coach shared some light moments with Fiji’s assistant coach Viliame ‘The Stretcher’ Satala and reminisced about their playing days.

Lima says Samoa is blessed that Kolinisau and Satala said yes to their scrimmage request.,

‘It’s good that we run against the best team in the world, there’s a lot of things to work on before the kick-off on Friday and thanks to Osea for allowing us to play against them, the Fiji team is looking sharp today and hopefully will keep that momentum and have a good start on Friday’.

Our Men’s side will face Australia at 9.30pm on Friday.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s face Australia at 4.25 pm Friday followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV,